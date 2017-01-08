Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #25. Hong Sangsoo’s Claire’s Camera

Claire’s Camera

Director: Hong Sangsoo

Writer: Hong Sangsoo

Usually there’s little news about a new Hong Sangsoo title until it shows up in a film festival program. The perennial South Korean favorite was spotted filming a new project with Isabelle Huppert on the streets of Cannes in 2016, their second collaboration following 2012’s In Another Country. Also starring his Yourself & Yours actress Min Kim-hee, the scant details about the project, tentatively known as Claire’s Camera, only indicate the film is about a part time schoolteacher and writer.

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Kim Min-hee, Shahira Fahmy

Production Co./Producer(s): Not available.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Although he’s competed three times at Cannes (Woman is the Future of Man, 2004; Tale of Cinema, 2005; In Another Country), Sangsoo isn’t always a shoe-in, and his 2016 title Yourself & Yours received a premiere out of the New York Film Festival while he year prior saw him take home the Golden Leopard at Locarno for Right Now, Wrong Then. Considering his reunion with Huppert, Sangsoo might have another premiere at Cannes (Un Certain Regard premiered 2010’s Hahaha), but considering this filmed last May, Berlin (where he’s competed twice before) may be likely.