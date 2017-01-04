Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 70. Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body and Soul

On Body and Soul

Director: Ildiko Enyedi

Writer: Ildiko Enyedi

A major figure of Hungarian cinema during the 1990s, 2017 will mark the comeback of Ildiko Enyedi following an eighteen year absence from narrative filmmaking (although from 2012-2014 she directed the television series “Terapia,” which is described as the Hungarian version of “In Treatment”). After winning the Camera d’Or at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival for her debut My Twentieth Century, she would compete twice in Venice (with 1994’s Magic Hunter and 1997’s Tamas and Juli), and then in Locarno in 1999 with Simon the Magician. Her latest is a romantic melodrama which concerns the possibility of two people meeting each other for the first after being featured in each other’s dreams for years. The experience seems to have motivated Enyedi, who is currently collecting funds for another project titled The Story of My Wife.

Cast: Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély, Zoltán Schneider

Production Co./Producer(s): Inforg-M&M Film Kft. (Mónika Mécs, András Muhi, Ernő Mesterházy).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: On Body and Soul will premiere in competition at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival.