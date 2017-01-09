Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #12. Jean-Luc Godard’s Image Et Parole

Image Et Parole

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Writer: Jean-Luc Godard

Little is known about a new project from Nouvelle Vague icon Jean-Luc Godard, a project fleetingly announced in 2015 as something tentatively titled Tentative de Bleu (roughly, Attempt of Blue) and may have filmed in mid-2016. Recent news from Wild Bunch on their 2017 slate confirms the project is now titled Image Et Parole, which shot in various Arab countries and reportedly mixes fact and fiction as a “reflection on the Arab world today among other subjects,” according to Wild Bunch co-chief Vincent Maraval. Godard’s last film, 2014’s 3D visual spectacle Goodbye to Language was considered by many to be a late period masterpiece, so we’re curious to see what he’s working on next since it’s impossible to predict the context.

Cast: Unknown

Production Co./Producer(s): Unkown

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Godard picked up a Jury prize at Cannes for Goodbye to Language, and has competed six times (seven if counting the omnibus Aria in 1987) and once in Un Certain Regard with 2010’s Film Socialism. Historically, Venice has been a bit more fruitful for Godard (he won the Golden Lion in 1983 for Prenom Carmen), but he hasn’t premiered there since 1996’s For Ever Mozart. However, since Wild Bunch confirms the project won’t be ready in time for Cannes 2017, we’re certain to see this compete at Venice.