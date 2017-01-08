Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #26. Joachim Trier’s Thelma

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #26. Joachim Trier's Thelma

Director: Joachim Trier
Writer: Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Following his 2015 English language debut Louder than Bombs, Norwegian director Joachim Trier returns to Norway for romantic genre thriller Thelma, a coming-of-age tale about a young woman who moves to Oslo for her studies. But as she begins to fall in love, she begins to discover she has unfathomable powers. It will be interesting to see how Trier and Vogt approach genre (we’ve seen legions of films about sexual awakening transforming women into monstrous or inhuman creatures, from Cat People to last year’s Raw), and we’re expecting them to bring rich characterization to one of Norway’s first CGI heavy productions.

Cast: Eili Harboe, Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Henrik Rafaelson

Production Co./Producer(s): Motlys, Snowglobe (Mikkel Jersen), B-Reel (Mattias Nohrborg), Le Pacte (Jean Lebadie). Film Vast, Eurimages.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Trier broke into Cannes with his sophomore feature Oslo, August 31 (2011), which was programmed in Un Certain Regard. Elevated to the main comp in 2015 with Louder than Bombs, he may have the opportunity to premiere here again. Filming was underway in October 2016, so it should be ready in time.

