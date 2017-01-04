Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 73. Joao Canijo’s Fatima

Fatima

Director: Joao Canijo

Writer: Joao Canijo

Portuguese director Joan Canijo assembles some regular cast members for his latest, Fatima (aka Amen), a film about a pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Fatima, Portugal’s most famous Catholic sanctuary. Canijo casts eleven actresses, including his usual muse Rita Blanco, prepping them first with creating their own charactizations after interacting with rural locals for several weeks in a tradition similar to that of Mike Leigh. The film is meant to coincide with the 100 year off anniversary of the supposed apparition of the Virgin Mary to three farmers in Fatima.

Cast: Rita Blanco, Ana Bustorff, Márcia Breia, Anabela Moreira, Cleia Almeida, Sara Norte, Alexandra Rosa, Teresa Madruga, Íris Macedo, Teresa Tavares, Vera Barreto.

Production Co./Producer(s): Midas Filmes

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Canijo’s last major festival title, the excellent Blood of My Blood (2011) went to San Sebastian, but two features he’s completed since then didn’t circulate outside of Portugal. Fatima, produced by the same entity as Blood of My Blood, may have a chance at returning to San Sebastian, or perhaps bow earlier in Un Certain Regard, where Canijo last appeared with 2004’s Get a Life.