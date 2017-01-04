Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 73. Joao Canijo’s Fatima

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 73. Joao Canijo’s Fatima

By on January 4, 2017
Joao Canijo's Fatima

Fatima

Director: Joao Canijo
Writer: Joao Canijo

Portuguese director Joan Canijo assembles some regular cast members for his latest, Fatima (aka Amen), a film about a pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Fatima, Portugal’s most famous Catholic sanctuary. Canijo casts eleven actresses, including his usual muse Rita Blanco, prepping them first with creating their own charactizations after interacting with rural locals for several weeks in a tradition similar to that of Mike Leigh. The film is meant to coincide with the 100 year off anniversary of the supposed apparition of the Virgin Mary to three farmers in Fatima.

Cast: Rita Blanco, Ana Bustorff, Márcia Breia, Anabela Moreira, Cleia Almeida, Sara Norte, Alexandra Rosa, Teresa Madruga, Íris Macedo, Teresa Tavares, Vera Barreto.

Production Co./Producer(s): Midas Filmes

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Canijo’s last major festival title, the excellent Blood of My Blood (2011) went to San Sebastian, but two features he’s completed since then didn’t circulate outside of Portugal. Fatima, produced by the same entity as Blood of My Blood, may have a chance at returning to San Sebastian, or perhaps bow earlier in Un Certain Regard, where Canijo last appeared with 2004’s Get a Life.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Florence Quentin's Bonne Pomme
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 74. Florence Quentin’s Bonne Pomme
  • Anne Sewitsky Queen of Ice
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 72. Anne Sewitsky’s Queen of Ice
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner