Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 37. John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Director: John Cameron Mitchell

Writer: Philippa Goslett, John Cameron Mitchell

We’d had high hopes this would have popped up in the fourth quarter of 2016 but it looks like 2017 will mark the return of John Cameron Mitchell with How to Talk to Girls at Parties. His latest is a sci-fi period piece about an alien going through a mysterious rite of passage and how meeting two young inhabitants of 1970s London suburb Croyden potentially changes her destiny (and this is based on a short story by Neil Gaiman). Mitchell casts Elle Fanning and collaborates once again with Nicole Kidman, who headlined his last feature, 2010’s Rabbit Hole. This sounds like Mitchell’s most fantastical effort since his iconic 2001 debut, Hedwig and the Angry Inch—so we’re equally enthused for a soundtrack aiming to invent a new genre of music termed ‘extraterrestrial dance’ in the A24 release.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas

Production Co./Producer(s): HanWay Films, Little Punk, See-Saw Films

U.S. Distributor: A24 (domestic) Studio Canal (international).

Release Date: Bypassing Sundance, where Hedwig and the Angry Inch premiered in 2001 before heading to Berlin, the long-gestating production should be ready to bow earlier in the year, so there’s a possibility Mitchell could return to Cannes, where Shortbus premiered out of competition in 2006.