Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 78. Jonas Carpignano’s A Ciambra

By on January 4, 2017
Jonas Carpignano’s A Ciambra

A Ciambra

Director: Jonas Carpignano
Writer: Jonas Carpignano

Italian-American filmmaker made waves with his 2015 debut Mediterranea (which took home a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Director after it premiered in Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival). But even before that, Carpignano was a rising figure on the horizon with a pair of shorts, “A Chjàna” and “A Ciambra” (which won at 2014 Cannes Critics’ Week). Having been granted funding for feature versions of both those shorts, first up is a feature version of A Ciambra, which focuses on Pio, a young Romani boy living in southern Italy who must decide how far he is willing to go to keep his family together and repay his brother’s debt.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Jon Coplon (Mediterranea), Ryan Zacarias (Entertainment).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Having completed ten weeks of filming earlier this year, Carpignano’s sophomore drama will most likely make a bow at Cannes (although Venice could be possible depending on the slot he’s offered). Technically eligible to return to Critics’ Week, we’d assume Carpignano is looking to jump into, at the very least, Un Certain Regard or Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

