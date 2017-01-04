Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 65. Kim Nguyen’s Eye on Juliet

January 4, 2017
Director: Kim Nguyen
Writer: Kim Nguyen

Quebecois helmer Kim Nguyen reached an international breakthrough with his 2012 film War Witch (aka Rebelle), which won Best Narrative Feature at Tribeca and a Special Mention in competition at Berlin. After premiering his 2016 title Two Lovers and a Bear starring Dane Dehaan in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes (which just received a US theatrical release in December), he’s already in post-production on his next feature, Eye on Juliet, wherein a hexapod operator becomes enamored with a Middle Eastern woman in an unfortunate situation he’s observing through a drone spider half way across the globe.

Cast: Joe Cole, Lina El Arabi

Production Co./Producer(s): Item 7

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Since Nguyen isn’t returning to Berlin, our guess is another possible return to either Tribeca or Cannes.

