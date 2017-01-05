Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #59. Kornel Mundruczo’s Superfluous Man

Superfluous Man

Director: Kornel Mundruczo

Writer: Kornel Mundruczo, Kata Weber

Before commencing his English language debut Deeper (set to star Bradley Cooper in 2018), Hungarian auteur Kornel Mundruczo will present his seventh feature, Superfluous Man, a tale of magical realism concerning a young boy who is shot while trying to enter Hungary illegally, the result of which gives him the power of levitation. Interned in a refugee camp, a doctor smuggles the boy out in order to exploit his gifts for his own means.

Cast: Merab Ninidze, Mónika Balsai, György Cserhalmi

Production Co./Producer(s): Proton Cinema (Viktoria Petranyi), Match Factory Productions.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Mundruczo won Locarno’s Silver Leopard in 2002 for Pleasant Days, and next premiered at Cannes twice in the main competition at Cannes, including 2008’s Delta (which snagged a FIPRESCI prize) and 2010’s Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project. In 2014, his White God won top honors out of Un Certain Regard (where his 2005 film Joanna also played). Superfluous Man could make his return to the Cannes competition since filming was underway last May.