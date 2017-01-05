Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #47. Laszlo Nemes’ Sunset

Sunset

Director: Laszlo Nemes

Writer: Laszlo Nemes

Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes, who once worked as AD for none other than Bela Tarr, made quite a reputation for himself with his 2015 debut, Son of Saul, a harrowing account of one man’s dogged attempt to properly bury his son in a concentration camp. Competing in Cannes 2015, Nemes took home the Grand Jury Prize (while many believe he should have won the Palme over Jacques Audiard’s Dheepan) and won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. He returns to period drama with his sophomore film, Sunset, a coming –of-age narrative about a woman who comes to maturity in Budapest as WWI looms. Nemes’ DP Matyas Erdely is also on board.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): Films Distribution, Laokoon Cinema (Gabor Sipos, Gabor Rajna).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Nemes announced his intention to begin filming the feature in early spring 2017, meaning chances are high this could eventually be a 2018 title based on Nemes’ relationship with Cannes (in addition to competing in 2015, he was a jury member in 2016). However, anticipation is high for Nemes’ sophomore effort, considering he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language film with his debut, and it will be interesting to see if producers are eager to ready this for the tail end of 2017 or prepare to make the film a contender at Cannes 2018.