Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 64. Laura Schroeder’s Barrage

Barrage

Director: Laura Schroeder

Writer: Laura Schroeder, Marie Nimier

Luxembourgian filmmaker Laura Schroeder makes our list with her sophomore feature Barrage as it stars Isabelle Huppert and her daughter Lolita Chammah, who were last co-stars in Marc Fitoussi’s effervescent Copacabana (2010). Schroeder’s film sounds like a much darker endeavor, a complicated tale about motherhood which will feature Chammah and relegate Huppert to a supporting turn. Huppert is Elisabeth, a woman raising her granddaughter as her own child, until Alba (Chammah) suddenly returns with resentful fury and kidnaps her daughter (which sounds an awful lot like one of the chapters in Kieslowski’s Dekalog).

Cast: Lolita Chammah, Themis Pauwels, Isabelle Huppert

Production Co./Producer(s): Entre Chien et Loup, Red Lion Sarl.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Principal photography was completed in August and the title was part of the 2016 Torino Film Lab Coming Soon as a work-in-progress. Huppert and Chammah’s Copacabana premiered in Critics’ Week at Cannes, so Barrage has a decent chance of being selected there, but if not, we expect to see this get some North American love from TIFF.