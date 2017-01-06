Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #34. Lisa Langseth’s Euphoria

Euphoria

Director: Lisa Langseth

Writer: Lisa Langseth

Swedish director Lisa Langseth makes her English language debut with her third feature, Euphoria. A festival favorite thanks to her first film Pulse (2010) and its enjoyable follow-up, Hotel (2013), Langseth is credited with giving renowned actor Alicia Vikander her first major cinema platform. Vikander, along with her newly established production house, Vikarious Productions, is set to return the favor by collaborating with Langseth a third time as one of a pair of estranged sisters (the other being Eva Green) as they reestablish a connection traveling through Europe on a mysterious destination. With Charlotte Rampling and Charles Dance in the supporting cast, this is Langseth’s highest profile project to date (also thanks in part to Vikander’s 2015 Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for The Danish Girl).

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Eva Green, Charlotte Rampling, Charles Dance

Production Co./Producer(s): Vikarious Productions (Alica Vikander), B-Film Productions (Patrik Anderson, Frida Bargo), Dancing Camel (Christine Ruppert), SVT, Svensk Filmindustri, Reel Ventures, Wild Bunch Germany.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Langseth has yet to premiere on a major festival platform, but Pure went to Pusan and Hotel went to the Contemporary World Cinema Program at TIFF for a bow. Currently in post-production and considering the cast, odds are this should get a significant berth competing somewhere, but whether it’s going to be Berlin, or Venice/TIFF is too early to tell.