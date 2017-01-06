Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #32. Lorenzo Vigas’ The Box

The Box

Director: Lorenzo Vigas

Writer: Lorenzo Vigas

After becoming the first Venezuelan to win Venice with 2015’s From Afar, Lorenzo Vigas announced plans to complete his paternity-themed trilogy with The Box (which began with his 2004 short “Elephants Never Forget”). Taking place in Mexico, little is known about the project other than its continued focus on father-son relationships, but the additional support of producers Michel Franco and Gabriel Ripstein (who were on board with From Afar) remains promising.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): Michael Franco, Gabriel Ripstein.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Vigas mentioned the project several times during interviews at the end of 2015, confirming the script for The Box was complete and would shoot in Mexico in 2016. Recently, Vigas has mentioned he’s working on the project, although whether it’s in post-production is unclear. Considering he took home the Golden Lion at Venice, The Box will most likely be appearing in a notable line-up in 2017, but whether he aims to return to Venice or break into Cannes will be determined by how close he is to completion.