Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #23. Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #23. Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria

By on January 8, 2017
Luca Guadagnino Suspiria

Suspiria

Director: Luca Guadagnino
Writer: David Kajganich

Considering his dry spell between 2009’s I Am Love and 2015’s A Bigger Splash, it’s hard to believe we’re going to see two new projects from Luca Guadagnino over the course of 2017. Ranking higher on our list is another remake (A Bigger Splash was a remake of Jacques Deray’s 1969 La Piscine), a reimagination of Dario Argento’s giallo classic Suspiria (1977). Several years ago, this was a production set to be helmed by David Gordon Green and starring Isabelle Huppert and Janet McTeer. Guadagnino (whose The Body Artist which was going to star Huppert also collapsed before production) assembles a marvelous clutch of women for the witches running a ballet school in 1977 Berlin, including Tilda Swinton, original star Jessica Harper, Germany’s Angela Winkler, and France’s Sylvie Testud. Less assured are the young women, but Guadagnino seems to have enjoyed working with Dakota Johnson on A Bigger Splash, so here she is again.

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Angela Winkler, Sylvie Testud.

Production Co./Producer(s): Frenesy Film Company, Mythology Entertainment, First Sun, MeMo Films, Muskat Film Properies, Vega Baby Releasing, Amazon Studios.

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios

Release Date: With filming having commenced this fall, and Guadagnino premiering his other title, Call Me By My Name at Sundance this January, it would seem logical he would premiere at Venice 2017, where both his last films premiered in competition.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Bruno Dumont's Jeannette
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #24. Bruno Dumont’s Jeannette
  • Luca Guadagnino Suspiria
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #23. Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner