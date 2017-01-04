Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 66. Lucas Belvaux’s This is Our Land

This is Our Land

Director: Lucas Belvaux

Writer: Lucas Belvaux, Jerome Leroy

Belgian filmmaker Lucas Belvaux remains one of French language cinema’s most underrated directors. 2017 should see the premiere of his tenth feature, This is Our Land, reuniting him with the lead from his last film Emilie Dequenne (who has twice won major acting awards at Cannes, for Rosetta and Our Children, and was nominated for a Cesar in Belvaux’s 2014 title Not My Type), who plays a liberal minded nurse suddenly thrust into the political machinations of a (fictional) far-right populist party known as the Bloc. Championed as their number one candidate in an upcoming election, her passivity begins to have a negative effect on her personal relationships.

Cast: Emilie Dequenne, Andre Dussollier, Guillaume Gouix, Catherine Jacob, Anne Marivin

Production Co./Producer(s): Synecdoche (David Frenkel), Artemis, RTBF, France 3 Cinema.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date:

This is Our Land (aks Chez Nous) is scheduled for theatrical release in France in February, 2017, and since it won’t be premiering out of Berlin, we can only hope Belvaux will travel to a North American premiere later this year, perhaps TIFF (2014’s Not My Type first premiered in the US at COLCOA).