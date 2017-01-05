Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #45. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s A Season in France

A Season in France

Director: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Writer: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, the preeminent filmmaker from Chad, will embark on his first feature to be shot in France with A Season in France, described as an asylum seeker’s love story wherein Eriq Ebouaney (who has appeared in a variety of English speaking films, including Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven) seeks refuge in France as a single father caring for two children. A chance encounter with a white woman played by Sandrine Bonnaire grants him an opportunity to obtain citizenship and secure a future for his children.

Cast: Eriq Ebouaney, Sandrine Bonnaire

Production Co./Producer(s): Pili Films (Florence Stern).

U.S. Distributor: Icarus Films.

Release Date: Haroun won the Jury Prize at Cannes 2010 with A Screaming Man, and returned to the competition in 2013 with Grisgris. In Cannes 2016 he presented his documentary Hissein Habre, A Chadian Tragedy out of competition, so it’s safe to say Haroun would logically return to the fold as filming is scheduled for completion at the end of December, 2016.