Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #44. Malgorzata Szumowska’s Face

Face

Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Writer: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska has been steadily making features since 2000, but her 2011 film Elles was an initial international breakout thanks to featuring French actress Juliette Binoche (who recently announced she will be producing another project with Szumowska in the near future). After 2013’s excellent In the Name Of…, Szumowska took home a Best Director prize out of Berlin 2015 for Body. In mid 2016, she filmed her latest feature, Face. Little is known about the project except it’s taken from the headlines and concerns a man who undergoes a face transplant and experiences ensuing identity issues.

Cast: Agnieszka Podsiadlik

Production Co./Producer(s): TVN Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Szumowska has competed twice in Berlin (2013, 2015) and once in Locarno (2008’s 33 Scenes from Life). Depending on the length of her post-production, Szumowska could break into a new platform this year at Cannes, though her work has also been regularly programmed at TIFF, so if Face doesn’t pop up by mid-year, we expect to see this in the fall festival circuit.