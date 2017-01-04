Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 79. Marco Dutra & Juliana Rojas’ Good Manners

Good Manners

Director: Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas

Writer: Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas

Brazilian directing duo Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas made an unnerving first impression with Hard Labor, which premiered in Un Certain Regard in 2011 (US distributor Kino Lorber thankfully brought it to theaters in October of 2015). Dutra would make two more genre efforts solo, including 2014’s When I Was Alive and 2016’s The Silence of the Sky (co-written by Argentina’s Lucia Puenzo). Rojas is back on board for their next feature, Good Manners, which centers on Clara, a young nurse on the outskirts of Sao Paolo who is hired by Ana as the nanny of her unborn child. The bond between the women becomes strong, so much so, in fact, when Ana’s baby ruthlessly rips its way out of her womb during a full moon, revealing itself to be a werewolf baby, Clara snatches the child and takes it with her to raise it in the neighborhood she grew up in.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Dezenove Som e Imagem, Good Fortune Films.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Although Good Manners sounds a bit more genre infused than their last effort, Dutra and Rojas, currently in post-production could make a return to Cannes in Un Certain Regard or Directors’ Fortnight. However, they’d also be a high profile international nab for SXSW.