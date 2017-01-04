Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 75. Michelangelo Frammartino’s Late Spring

Late Spring

Director: Michelangelo Frammartino

Writer: Michelangelo Frammartino

Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino announced himself as an important new cinematic talent with his 2010 sophomore film Le Quattro Volte. He’s been developing his latest feature Tarda primavera (Late Spring) with producer Marta Donzelli, who had claimed the feature was supposed to film over the summer in 2015 (though it seems this may have been delayed). Described as a fantasy film version of Pinocchio but told in reverse order, the title is meant to close the animist trilogy that began with his 2003 film The Gift.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Marta Donzelli, In Between Film, Essential Filmproduktion, Parisienne de Production.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: According to a statement from co-production company In Between Films, Late Spring reached completion in 2016, so at long last, and seven years after his last film, we should finally see Frammartino’s latest in 2017. Le Quattro Volte was unveiled in Directors’ Fortnight. If Frammartino is indeed ready for next year, we expect a slot in Un Certain Regard, if not at least a fighting chance a slot in the main competition at Cannes or potentially even Venice.