Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #62. Nadav Lapid’s Micro Robert

Micro Robert

Director: Nadav Lapid

Writer: Nadav Lapid

As the project was announced in 2015, we had high hopes the third film from Israeli director Nadav Lapid, Micro Robert, would have been prepared in time for a 2016 release, but as the film was in the midst of received several rounds of funding, the director released a short film instead. But perhaps 2017 will see the latest from Lapid with his Parisian set, French funded autobiographical film based on his experiences as a young man in the City of Lights.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Les Films des Tournelles (Anne-Dominique Toussaint), Pie Films, Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: According to producer Arte France Cinema, Micro Robert should be shooting at the end of 2016 in Paris. If such is the case, depending on the scope of the project, Lapid may return to Cannes, where his 2014 sophomore film The Kindergarten Teacher played out-of-competition in Critics’ Week. If Cannes is the aim, Lapid will be seeking a slot in Un Certain Regard or Directors’ Fortnight, but Locarno (his 2011 debut Policeman played there) and Venice could be likely depending on post production, etc.