Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #61. Peter Greenaway’s Walking in Paris

Walking in Paris

Director: Peter Greenaway

Writer: Peter Greenaway

Despite having long prophesized the death of cinema, auteur Peter Greenaway continues hacking away at a slew of projects with Walking to Paris, an international co-production about Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, who at the age of 28, walked across six countries in Europe. Starring German actress Carla Juri (Wetlands; Morris From America), it promises to be one another of Greenaway’s exquisitely stylized portraits of artistry, a brief break before he tackled another project about Russian auteur Sergei Eisenstein, and several other projects, including a biopic on Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch and even a continuation of Visconti’s Death in Venice.

Cast: Carla Juri, Emun Elliott, Anthony Souter

Production Co./Producer(s): Cinatura (Kees Kasander), CDP (Catherine Dussart), Abis Studio (Gabi Antal), Cobra Film (Susann Rudlinger).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Greenaway competed in Berlin 2015 with Eisenstein in Guanajuato, but took his previous title, Goltzius and the Pelican Company to Rome in 2012. Filming began in March of 2016, so if he doesn’t show up in Cannes (he’s competed four times, last in 2003), Locarno is an option (he won an award in 2010 but hasn’t competed) or Venice (where he’s competed three times, last in 2007 with Nightwatching).