Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #43. Radu Jude’s You Were Born for This

You Were Born for This

Director: Radu Jude

Writer: Radu Jude

Radu Jude, one of the secondary players out of the Romanian New Wave has come into his own prominence, particularly with his fourth feature, Aferim!, which took home a Best Director prize out of Berlin. He followed that up with Scarred Hearts, which follows a young man in a 1930s sanitarium and took home a Special Jury Prize out of Locarno 2016. In June of 2016, Jude received the lion’s share of funding from the Romanian National Film Center for his latest project, You Were Born for This (aka Is This What You Were Born For?), which concern a young film director who is met with political opposition when he attempts to make a film featuring a reenactment of the 1941 battle of Odessa, a skirmish where Romania just so happened to be on the side of Nazi Germany.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): Hi Films.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Jude’s been collecting funds for this latest project since before Scarred Hearts was finalized, but there’s been no exact word on production. While Aferim! took Jude a while to complete, this latest has the potential to pop up somewhere this year. Previously, Jude seems to have favored Berlin (the excellent 2012 title Everybody in Our Family and his 2009 debut The Happiest Girl in the World also bowed there), but perhaps he’ll break into new festival territory later this year.