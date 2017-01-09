Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #19. Ruben Ostlund’s The Square

The Square

Director: Ruben Ostlund

Writer: Ruben Ostlund

While plans are underway for an English language remake of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s internationally lauded Force Majeure (2014), the auteur proceeds with his own English language debut, The Square. With a scenario which sounds a little bit like The Purge franchise, the plot revolves around a city square where there are no rules and people can do whatever they want. Notable cast mates Elisabeth Moss (who plays a museum director) and Dominic West headline the international co-production which promises to be another exercise from Ostlund examining uncomfortable social situations.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, Terry Notary

Production Co./Producer(s): Plattform Produktion (Erik Hemmendorff), ARTE France Cinema (Olivier Pere); Coproduction Office (Philippe Bober), Det Danske Filminstitut, Swedish Film Institute, Essential Film.

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Release Date: With his last three films premering out of Un Certain Regard at Cannes (Involuntary, 2008; Play, 2011; Force Majeure, 2014), his fifth feature could be his breaththrough into the main competition.