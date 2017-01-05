Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 41. Sally Potter’s The Party

The Party

Director: Sally Potter

Writer: Sally Potter

British filmmaker shot to prominence in 1992 with her sophomore feature, an exquisite adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s genderbending novel Orlando, which starred Tilda Swinton and Quentin Crisp. Since then, Potter has dabbled in documentary and television, usually mounting another film production every three to five years (her last being 2012’s Ginger & Rosa). Mid 2016 she shot her eighth feature, an ensemble film featuring an accomplished international cast, credited in production notes as “a comedy wrapped in tragedy that starts as a celebration but ends with blood on the floor.”

Cast: Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas, Timothy Spall, Patricia Clarkson, Cherry Jones, Bruno Ganz

Production Co./Producer(s): Adventure Pictures, Great Point Media (Jim Reeve).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Potter has competed in Venice (1992 with Orlando, 2000 with The Man who Cried), and Berlin (2009’s Rage). Potter will compete in the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival.