Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 98. Santiago Mitre’s The Summit

By on January 3, 2017
The Summit

Director: Santiago Mitre
Writer: Santiago Mitre, Mariano Llinas

A new major player on Argentina’s cinema scene is Santiago Mitre, who won the Grand Jury Prize out of 2015 Critics’ Week for his sophomore feature, Paulina, a complicated character drama on privilege as well as sexual assault. Mitre has amassed a stunning cast for his third feature, The Summit, a co-production between Argentina, France, and Spain and the screenplay won the Arte International Award for Best Screenplay in Development at Cannes’ Cinefondation Atelier. The political thriller stars Argentinean star Ricardo Darin in the lead as a president dealing with some significant issues at a summit for Latin American dignitaries in Chile.

Cast: Christian Slater, Ricardo Darin, Elena Anaya, Paulina Garcia, Alfredo Castro, Dolores Fonzi.

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Cinema, Kramer & Sigman Films, Mod Producciones, Movistar+, Maneki Films, La Union de los Rios, Television Federal.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Mitre began filming The Summit in September, so we expect him to be programmed somewhere at Cannes 2017 based on the popularity of the screenplay and his last film.

