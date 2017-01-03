Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 91. Talya Lavie’s The Current Love of My Life

January 3, 2017
Director: Talya Lavie
Writer: Talya Lavie

Israeli director Talya Lavie scored great success with her 2014 debut Zero Motivation, a richly characterized, darkly comedic portrait of young female soldiers on a remote desert base, picking up Best Narrative feature out of Tribeca. Her sophomore effort, The Current Love of My Life, has been in development since 2014, and is a contemporary update of a story by 19th century author Sholem Aleichem (who was responsible for the basis of Fiddler on the Roof) about an illegal Israeli immigrant working as a Hebrew teacher in Brooklyn with an ultra-orthodox Jewish family.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Spiro Films (Eitan Mansuri).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: For her sophomore film, we expect Talya Lavie to end up in Cannes 2016, and she could end up in Critics’ Week (which has programmed sophomore films recently from Nadav Lapid and Shira Geffen) or Un Certain Regard, where Keren Yedaya recently premiered her third feature.

