Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 87. Ulrich Kohler’s In My Room

In My Room

Director: Ulrich Kohler

Writer: Ulrich Kohler

German director Ulrich Kohler (who also happens to be the partner of Maren Ade, who is currently enjoying major success for her superb third feature, Toni Erdmann), embarks on his first production since 2011’s Sleeping Sickness. His fourth feature, In My Room, concerns a bored man who suddenly realizes everyone around him has disappeared though he isn’t sure what happened. Some sources list Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher as a cast member (which wouldn’t be uncustomary for Kohler, as Danish actress Trine Dyrholm was a lead in his 2002 debut, Bungalow).

Cast: Hans Löw, Elena Radonicich, Alba Rohrwacher

Production Co./Producer(s): Echo Film, Pandora Filmproduktion, Westdeutscher Rundfun, ARTE, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige Film Fund & Commission (BLS).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Revealed in December 2016 as part of Les Arcs’ Works-in-Progress, In My Room is currently in production. Where it will premiere is another matter—2011’s Sleeping Sickness played in competition in Berlin, so Kohler’s latest could be popping up about a year or so from now there depending on the scope of the project.