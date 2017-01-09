Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #16. Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos.

Writer: Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

Following the success of 2015’s The Lobster, Greek Weird Wave forefather Yorgos Lanthimos continues with another English language international co-production, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which promises to be another unique and original collaboration with his usual screenwriter Efthymis Filippou. Reuniting with Colin Farrell (who recently said his first reading of the script made him feel ill), the narrative concerns a teenage boy who attempts to usurp the attentions of a ‘brilliant’ surgeon by involving him with his dysfunctional family. Farrell plays the unnamed surgeon and Nicole Kidman is on hand as Farrell’s wife.

Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone, Barry Keoghan

Production Co./Producer(s): A24, Element Pictures, Film 4.

U.S. Distributor: A24

Release Date: After winning Un Certain Regard for his 2009 film Dogtooth, Lanthimos premiered ALPS at Venice in 2011 (where it won Best Screenplay), before tapping into the Cannes main comp (taking the Jury Prize) in 2015. Since The Killing of a Sacred Deer is in post production (and Lanthimos has his next project The Favorite lined up for 2018), we’re thinking chances are high he could return to Cannes.