Top 25 Most Anticipated Studio Films of 2017: #5. Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project

January 13, 2017
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Writer: Mark Boal

Kathryn Bigelow breaks a five year hiatus with her latest, the as yet unnamed Untitled Detroit Project, her first film since 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty and a third collaboration with screenwriter Mark Boal. Her latest is a period piece set in 1967 Detroit, wherein a police raid inspired one of the largest citizen uprisings in US history. Bigelow has amassed in an impressive cast for her latest, including John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, and John Krasinski, with a release meant to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of the event.

Cast: John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Laz Alonso, Hannah Murray, Malcolm David Kelley

Production Co./Producer(s): Annapurna Pictures, First Light Production

U.S. Distributor: TBD.
.
Release Date: Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker competed in Venice in 2008, and considering her latest is in post-production, her Detroit project will either compete at a prestigious festival (Annapurna secured a Cannes comp slot in 2014 for Foxcatcher) or be primed for the fall awards circuit theatrically, much like Zero Dark Thirty in 2012.

