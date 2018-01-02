Connect with us
Ulrich Köhler In My Room
Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #64. Ulrich Köhler’s In My Room

In My Room

It’s been a seven-year absence for German director Ulrich Köhler, who’s third feature Sleeping Sickness netted the Silver Bear at the 2011 Berlin International Film Festival. Kohler, who is the partner of fellow German director Maren Ade, has been developing fourth feature In My Room for the past several years, which concerns Armin, a fortysomething bored man who suddenly discovers everyone around him has disappeared. Like the casting of Denmark’s Trine Dyrholm in his 2002 debut Bungalow, Kohler utilizes Italian actress Elena Radonicich as the female lead, while Armin will be portrayed by Toni Erdmann alum Hans Low.

Release Date/Prediction: Kohler’s long-gestating project is currently in post-production. Considering his success at the 2011 Berlinale (and the difficulty for German filmmakers breaking into the Cannes comp), we expect In My Room to compete at the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

