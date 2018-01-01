Connect with us
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi Les Estivants

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #85. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Les Estivants

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #85. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Les Estivants

Published on

Les Estivants

Highly decorated French-Italian actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi has enjoyed a broadening reputation as a director in her own right over the past decade, premiering her third feature A Castle in Italy in the 2013 Cannes main competition (where she was the only woman director). After starring in a pair of Paolo Virzi titles and appearing in Bruno Dumont’s Slack Bay and Claire Denis’ Let the Sunshine In, Tedeschi began her fourth feature Les Estivants (aka The Summer Holidaymakers) where she stars alongside a trio of noted actresses, including Noemie Lvovsky, Valeria Golino, and Yolande Moreau. Once again, Tedeschi’s narrative revolves around a tucked away palatial idyll where she will play a filmmaker mourning the loss of her relationship as she deals with friends, family, and the creation of her next film.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Tedeschi’s sophomore film Actresses (2007) premiered in Un Certain Regard (where it won a Special Jury Prize) and then went directly to the main comp with 2013’s A Castle in Italy. Filming on The Summer Holidaymakers began last August, so it’s safe to assume she’ll return to the Croisette. However, stiff competition from Italian and French language colleagues may ultimately determine where Tedeschi will land.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows

Disc Reviews

Tuesday Blus: Arturo Ripstein’s Time to Die, John Trengove’s The Wound, Etc.
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
the-conversation
To Top