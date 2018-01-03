Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #44. Wash Westmoreland’s Colette

American Wash Westmoreland makes a rare entry in our world cinema line-up with his latest feature, Colette, his first solo outing after the passing of his partner Richard Glatzer in 2015, funded through the BFI Film Fund. The married directing duo created five features together, and their 2006 title Quinceañera took home the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize out of the Sundance Film Festival. They next tackled the last days of Hollywood star Errol Flynn with 2013’s The Last Days of Robin Hood (read review), and brought Julianne Moore to a Best Actress Academy Award win for 2014’s Still Alice (read review). Westmoreland, working from a script he co-wrote with Glatzer and Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida; Disobedience), tackles a biopic of French novelist Colette starring Keira Knightley.

Release Date/Prediction: Although Westmoreland scored a major win out of Sundance in 2006, his next two features premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, after some major awards clout thanks to the success of Still Alice, Westmoreland’s Colette, currently in post-production, will bow at Sundance in their glitzier Premieres section.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

