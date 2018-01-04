Connect with us
Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #33. Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite

Published on

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight Pictures already owns the distribution rights for Yorgos Lanthimos’ next feature, The Favourite, which is described as a bawdy tale of royal intrigue in the court of Queen Anne in 18th century England. Like Lanthimos past two English language features, The Favourite is a co-production with UK and Ireland. Currently, Lanthimos is enjoying a divisive response to his latest, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which just recently picked up Best Screenplay at Cannes. Notably absent from this production is his usual scribe Efthymis Filippou, who has scripted the past four titles of the Greek Weird Wave alum, which began with breakthrough 2009 film Dogtooth (which took home the top prize out of Un Certain Regard), 2011’s ALPS (which won Best Screenplay at Venice) and 2015’s The Lobster (which took home the Jury Prize). But Lanthimos will reunite with Lobster cast members Olivia Colman (who will be the central figure of Queen Anne) and Rachel Weisz (who took over for original cast member Kate Winslet).

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Lanthimos broke into the Cannes main comp with The Lobster and took home awards for this and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Considering the title is in post-production and its high-profile cast, we’d expect this to be courting another comp slot at Cannes in 2018.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top