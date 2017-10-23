Connect with us

All About Eva: Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Common Stand Up for Vives’ “All About Nina”

Eva Vives All About Nina

Casting News

All About Eva: Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Common Stand Up for Vives’ “All About Nina”

All About Eva: Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Common Stand Up for Vives’ “All About Nina”

Published on

The story writer from one of the seminal American indie films of the naughts (Raising Victor Vargas) has, as confirmed last week, completed photography on her directorial debut. Deadline reported that Eva Vives directed Elizabeth Winstead and Common in All About Nina, which is described as a semi-autobiographical dark comedy. Beau Bridges, Kate Del Castillo, Chace Crawford, Clea DuVall, Jay Mohr, Melonie Diaz, Camryn Manheim, Mindy Sterling, Angelique Cabral complete the cast. Diablo Entertainment’s Sean Tabibian (Sleight), Natalie Qasabian, Eric B. Fleischman and Vives are producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Joshua Astrachan executived produced. The film will likely be ready for film fest submission early 2018.

Gist: Written Vives, this follows Nina Geld (Winstead), a bracingly funny and blisteringly provocative stand-up comedian whose career is taking off, but whose personal life is a near-complete disaster. To escape a difficult ex and to prepare for a prospectively life-changing audition, Nina flees to Los Angeles where she meets Rafe (Common), who challenges almost every preconception she has — including those around her own deeply troubled past.

Worth Noting: Vives won the Best Short Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival for Five Feet High and Rising – the template film for Raising Victor Vargas. Here’s a throwback article.

Do We Care?: Selected to participate in both the 2016 Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters and Directors Labs, this potentially places actress Winstead in her strong suit: dramatic and tonally shapeshifting terrain as witnessed in James Ponsoldt’s Smashed.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Casting News

Banner

Super 8: Trending

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Review

Reviews

The Killing of a Sacred Deer | Review
Wonderstruck Todd Haynes Review

Reviews

Wonderstruck | Review
120 Beats Per Minute Review

Reviews

BPM (Beats Per Minute) | Review
The Florida Project Sean Baker

Reviews

The Florida Project | Review
Andrei Konchalovsky Paradise Review

Reviews

Paradise | Review
Sean Baker The Florida Project

Film Festivals

Video: Sean Baker’s The Florida Project – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Interviews

Interview: Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
Benedict Andrews Una Review

Reviews

Una | Review
Banner
To Top