2017 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Liz W. Garcia’s One Percent More Humid

By on November 27, 2016
Liz W. Garcia's One Percent More Humid

In 2005, Franklin Leonard issued the very first edition of The Blacklist. Things We Lost in the Fire, Juno, Lars and the Real Girl topped the list while 1% More Humid, a screenplay by Liz Garcia figured somewhere in the middle of the chart. While a large swath of those films were made, after a decade of having made it’s appearance on that list, 2017 is the launch year for a drama that not unlike her Sundance preemed The Lifeguard (2013), revolves around young women dealing with the past and living in the now. One Percent More Humid stars Juno Temple, Julia Garner and Alessandro Nivola and production took place sometime during the summer.

Gist: The story centers on Iris (Temple) and Catherine (Garner), college-age childhood friends who reunite for a humid New England summer to help each other cope with the unimaginable – a friend has died in a car accident, an accident which they both survived.

Production Co./Producers: La Pistola, Inc.’s Liz W. Garcia, Red Productions’ Joshua Harto (The Lifeguard), Isaac Lefevre, Red Sanders (Balls Out)

Prediction: U.S. Dramatic Comp.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). TBD (international)

  • mike sound

    Watch out for Isaac LeFevre and the producers of One Percent More Humid. I worked on this film and was never paid despite repeated attempts. I’ve worked in the film industry for 15 years and have never come across a more unprofessional group.

