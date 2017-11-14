Connect with us
2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Felix van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy

We know him for his Directors’ Fortnight preemed The Misfortunates (2009) (and the publicity stunt on the Croisette as well), and international audiences discovered him via the Oscar nominated for Best Foreign Language Film The Broken Circle Breakdown (2012), but Sundance crowds got up close and personal with the Belgian helmer when he preemed Belgica (review) in 2016. The festival have had a hand in presenting fairly accurate addiction dramas (Half Nelson and I Smile Back) which makes this the ideal lieu for Felix van Groeningen‘s English language debut premiere. Fans of The Office might feel like they’re getting a raw deal if they come in with expectations for this reunion, as Steve Carell and Amy Ryan will likely appear to crumble in a million pieces in a project that once had Cameron Crowe attached to direct and Mark Wahlberg set to star. Adapted from not one, but two novels, filming on Beautiful Boy took place last March, and with Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet in the mix, this Amazon Studios project will likely land Manchester by the Sea awards season type buzz.

Gist: Written by Luke Davies and Groeningen, this is based on David Sheff’s 2008 memoir Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction and Nic Sheff’s memoir Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines, and focuses on methamphetamine addiction and its impact on the family. Amy Ryan will play Vicki, Nic’s mother and the ex-wife of Steve Carell’s David, who was cut out of her son’s life after David won primary custody. She begins to work with David for the sake of Nic’s (Chalamet) health.

Production Co./Producers: Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner (Brad’s Status)

Prediction: Premieres section with a bullet, or a return to Cannes.

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios.

 

  • Just wanted you to know that I really appreciate this annual Sundance predictions. This will be my 4th Sundance as a film critic and I eagerly devour anything I can find to prepare for it.

    I wonder, do you think there’s an outside chance that Garland’s latest, “Annihilation,” might be a secret screening candidate? I think it opens the third week of February, so the timing might be right.

    • Thanks J.R. for the support!

      The trend is studio film with and imminent release date and while I much prefer Lars von Trier or Soderbergh over Wachowskis / Get Out, they could totally go that route once again. Add yours to Coogler and Wes Anderson and we’ve got three “potentials”.

