Connect with us
Madeleine Olnek's Wild Nights with Emily

Festival Predictions

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily

Published on

Now in year three of celebrating our awful predictions with concerns to this title, we finally have a status update and official title to work with and are feeling lucky. This summer, the work-in-progress Wild Nights With Emily won the top prize at the sixth edition of US in Progress in Paris (Champs-Elysées Film Festival edition) so there is next to no doubt this is beyond ready. Filming took place in 2015, so its been a long road to completion and I imagine it didn’t help matters that Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion casually stayed afloat for the entire 2016 campaign. Molly Shannon toplines and Susan Ziegler, Amy Seimetz, Brett Gelman (see our interview with him for Lemon), Sasha Frolova and Dana Melanie star in this third feature film from Madeleine Olnek. The filmmaker directed Sundance entries 2011’s Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same and 2014’s The Foxy Merkins (read review), so the three for three rule looks feasible.

Gist: Based on her own stageplay of the same name, the comedy-period piece about famed poet Dickinson has been described as kind of an “experimental” piece with Shannon taking the title role as an adult Emily and Dana Melanie playing Young Emily.

Production Co./Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Madeleine Olnek, Max Rifkind-Barron.

Prediction: U.S Dramatic Comp with Rotterdam or Berlin showing.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). TBD (international)

 

 

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

1 Comment
  • Marguerite Rivard

    Will the movie Untoghter be shown in theaters anytime in the year 2018. I have been waiting patiently to see this film.
    Ever since I heard that Jamie Dornan had a part in this film I’ve been waiting to hear some thing about when it is going to be released to the public.

More in Festival Predictions

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Most Beautiful Island Ana Asensio Interview

Interviews

Interview: Ana Asensio (Most Beautiful Island)

Film Festivals

Video: Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
On the Beach at Night Alone Hong Sangsoo Review

Reviews

On the Beach at Night Alone | Review
Gabe Klinger Porto Review

Reviews

Porto | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Chris Smith’s Jim & Andy: the Great Beyond – 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Greta Gerwig Lady Bird Review

Reviews

Lady Bird | Review
Top 10 Missing in Action 2017

The Conversation

The Conversation: Top 10 World Cinema Filmmakers Missing in Action (Class of ’17)
Slam

Festival Predictions

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: An Introduction
Banner
To Top