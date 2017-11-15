2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy

Assuredly becoming a hot ticket director with the launch of 2010’s Beyond the Black Rainbow – a debut film we called “a nightmarish world that’s aggravating, hypnotic, and original,” Canuck Panos Cosmatos (a 25 featured Filmmaker Magazine folk) paced himself and took his time in selecting his sophomore effort. An action-thriller that shot this past summer in Belgium, the sphinx-like Nicolas Cage appears to have his rage game on in Mandy. Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache also star, while the great Johann Johannsson signed onto score the pic.

Gist: Set in 1983, Red Miller (Cage) is a broken and haunted man, who hunts the unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.

Production Co./Producers: SpectreVision‘s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Elijah Wood (The Greasy Strangler), Umedia‘s Adrian Politowski (I Kill Giants), XYZ‘s Nate Bolotin (Brawl in Cell Block 99).

Prediction: Only one destination within Sundance is the Park City at Midnight section, but this could play anywhere including Cannes or Midnight Madness at TIFF.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). XYZ Films (international)