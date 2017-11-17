2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: Sebastián Silva’s Tyrel

What does one do when a project falls apart days before shooting? If you’re Terry Gilliam you throw your hands up in the air, and if you’re Sebastián Silva you put Captain Dad on the backburner and quickly put together your Merry Men and head to the Catskills. For those still not in the know, in terms of original voices and uncompromising visionaries, what Lanthimos is to Cannes, Silva is to Sundance. Once again working with creative muse Michael Cera, Tyrel also sees Caleb Landry Jones (we mention him in four predicted films for the fest), Christopher Abbott, Jason Mitchell, Michael Zegen, Philip Ettinger and Roddy Bottum in an ensemble piece that shot last January. Silva premiered a pair in Magic Magic and Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus at the fest in 2013, and one of the most underrated and overlooked films of the 2015 edition and film season in Nasty Baby.

Gist: This is about a group of guys that go on a birthday weekend trip up to the Catskills in a cabin.

Production Co./Producers: Max Born and Jake Wasserman (The Eyes of My Mother), Gigi Graff (Catfight), Carlos Zozaya (Chained for Life)

Prediction: From Premieres to NEXT section, this could land anywhere including…Cannes.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). TBD (international)