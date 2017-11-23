Connect with us
sundance predictions 2018

Festival Predictions

Giving Thanks: Sundance Film Festival Selection Predictions Recap

Published on

After cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes and topical discussions along the lines of (did a human turkey just pardoned an actual turkey?), we’ll soon know the identity of the competition films for the upcoming edition of the Sundance Film Festival. Their announcements are set to drop next week, but with our 75 preview page countdown (we made a handy checklist below and you can click on each entry for the lowdown on the title) and list of other titles to consider, this is a sturdy overview of the year of (mostly American indie) film ahead. Congrats to the folks who’ve received golden ticket phone calls, and for those who’ve be premiering elsewhere, we’ll catch you on the festival circuit. Bon Appétit.

1985 – Yen Tan
A Kid Like Jake – Silas Howard
A Name Without a Place – Kenny Riches
A Vigilante – Sarah Daggar-Nickson
All About Nina – Eva Vives
American Animals – Bart Layton
An Evening with Beverly Luff – Jim Hosking
Apostle – Gareth Evans
Assassination Nation – Sam Levinson
Beast of Burden – Jesper Ganslandt
Beautiful Boy – Felix van Groeningen
Behold My Heart – Joshua Leonard
Blaze – Ethan Hawke
Come Sunday – Joshua Marston
Damsel – Zellner Bros.
Don’t Leave Home – Michael Tully
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot – Gus Van Sant
Duck Butter – Miguel Arteta
First Match – Olivia Newman
Friday’s Child – A.J. Edwards
Galveston – Melanie Laurent
Hold the Dark – Jeremy Saulnier
I Think We’re Alone Now – Reed Morano
Ideal Home – Andrew Fleming
IO – Jonathan Helpert
Jinn – Nijla Mumin
Jonathan – Bill Oliver
Kin – Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker
The Land of Steady Habits – Nicole Holofcener
Little Woods – Nia DaCosta
Lizzie – Craig William Macneill
Mandy – Panos Cosmatos
Mapplethorpe – Ondi Timoner
Monster Anthony Mandler
Movie No. 1 – Josephine Decker (4)
My Abandonment – Debra Granik (1)
Nancy – Christina Choe
Night Comes On – Jordana Spiro (5)
Old Man and the Gun – David Lowery
Piercing – Nicolas Pesce
Private Life – Tamara Jenkins
Siberia – Matt Ross
Skate Girl – Crystal Moselle
Slice – Austin Vesely
Sorry to Bother You – Boots Riley (2)
State Like Sleep – Meredith Danluck
Support The Girls – Andrew Bujalski
The Kindergarten Teacher – Sara Colangelo
The Long Dumb Road – Hannah Fidell
The Miseducation of Cameron Post – Desiree Akhavan (3)
The Tale – Jennifer Fox
Tully – Jason Reitman
Tyrel – Sebastián Silva
Under the Silver Lake – David Robert Mitchell ‎
Untogether – Emma Forrest
Wild Nights with Emily – Madeleine Olnek
We the Animals – Jeremiah Zagar
Welcome the Stranger – Justin Kelly
Wendy – Benh Zeitlin
What They Had – Elizabeth Chomko
Wildlife – Paul Dano
Zoe – Drake Doremus

Continue Reading
Related Topics:,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Festival Predictions

Banner

Super 8: Trending

On the Beach at Night Alone Hong Sangsoo Review

Reviews

On the Beach at Night Alone | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Call Me by Your Name Luca Guadagnino Review

Reviews

Call Me By Your Name | Review
Gabe Klinger Porto Review

Reviews

Porto | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Chris Smith’s Jim & Andy: the Great Beyond – 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Slam

Festival Predictions

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: An Introduction

Film Festivals

Video: Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name – 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
David & Nathan Zellner's Damsel

Festival Predictions

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: David & Nathan Zellner’s Damsel
the-conversation
To Top