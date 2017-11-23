Festival Predictions
Giving Thanks: Sundance Film Festival Selection Predictions Recap
After cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes and topical discussions along the lines of (did a human turkey just pardoned an actual turkey?), we’ll soon know the identity of the competition films for the upcoming edition of the Sundance Film Festival. Their announcements are set to drop next week, but with our 75 preview page countdown (we made a handy checklist below and you can click on each entry for the lowdown on the title) and list of other titles to consider, this is a sturdy overview of the year of (mostly American indie) film ahead. Congrats to the folks who’ve received golden ticket phone calls, and for those who’ve be premiering elsewhere, we’ll catch you on the festival circuit. Bon Appétit.
1985 – Yen Tan
A Kid Like Jake – Silas Howard
A Name Without a Place – Kenny Riches
A Vigilante – Sarah Daggar-Nickson
All About Nina – Eva Vives
American Animals – Bart Layton
An Evening with Beverly Luff – Jim Hosking
Apostle – Gareth Evans
Assassination Nation – Sam Levinson
Beast of Burden – Jesper Ganslandt
Beautiful Boy – Felix van Groeningen
Behold My Heart – Joshua Leonard
Blaze – Ethan Hawke
Come Sunday – Joshua Marston
Damsel – Zellner Bros.
Don’t Leave Home – Michael Tully
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot – Gus Van Sant
Duck Butter – Miguel Arteta
First Match – Olivia Newman
Friday’s Child – A.J. Edwards
Galveston – Melanie Laurent
Hold the Dark – Jeremy Saulnier
I Think We’re Alone Now – Reed Morano
Ideal Home – Andrew Fleming
IO – Jonathan Helpert
Jinn – Nijla Mumin
Jonathan – Bill Oliver
Kin – Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker
The Land of Steady Habits – Nicole Holofcener
Little Woods – Nia DaCosta
Lizzie – Craig William Macneill
Mandy – Panos Cosmatos
Mapplethorpe – Ondi Timoner
Monster Anthony Mandler
Movie No. 1 – Josephine Decker (4)
My Abandonment – Debra Granik (1)
Nancy – Christina Choe
Night Comes On – Jordana Spiro (5)
Old Man and the Gun – David Lowery
Piercing – Nicolas Pesce
Private Life – Tamara Jenkins
Siberia – Matt Ross
Skate Girl – Crystal Moselle
Slice – Austin Vesely
Sorry to Bother You – Boots Riley (2)
State Like Sleep – Meredith Danluck
Support The Girls – Andrew Bujalski
The Kindergarten Teacher – Sara Colangelo
The Long Dumb Road – Hannah Fidell
The Miseducation of Cameron Post – Desiree Akhavan (3)
The Tale – Jennifer Fox
Tully – Jason Reitman
Tyrel – Sebastián Silva
Under the Silver Lake – David Robert Mitchell
Untogether – Emma Forrest
Wild Nights with Emily – Madeleine Olnek
We the Animals – Jeremiah Zagar
Welcome the Stranger – Justin Kelly
Wendy – Benh Zeitlin
What They Had – Elizabeth Chomko
Wildlife – Paul Dano
Zoe – Drake Doremus