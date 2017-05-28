2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) Favored to Win Palme d’Or, but Ramsay is the Preferred Palme

We haven’t seen these numbers since Blue is the Warmest Color dominated to eventually win the Palme, but Robin Campillo’s BPM was selected by ten of our critics to walk away with the Palme d’Or after what several consider a good, but not great competition. I guess the dark horse favorite is a two-way split with Andrey Zvyaginstsev and Lynne Ramsay getting three votes apiece. Worth noting, if our jury would be handing out the Palme, in a six to five vote, it is You Were Never Really Here beating out BPM (Beats Per Minute). We’ll be finding out who claims the top prize in about 90 minutes from now. Click on the predictions below. Gold means prediction for Palme win. Red means personal Palme. Gold & red. Predictions matches favorite film of the comp.