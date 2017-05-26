2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 10: Francois Ozon Gets into Eye of the Storm with Amant Double

A prolific filmmaker with no fixed address, if one can’t find François Ozon in Cannes you’ll be sure to see him in Berlin, Venice or San Sebastian. Only his third title in comp, he has come to Cannes with Swimming Pool (2003), Le Temps Qui Reste (2005) and most recently the provocative Young & Beautiful (2013). He reteams with Marine Vacth and lands Jacqueline Bisset with Jeremie Renier (both worked on Potiche) for L’Amant Double. Names like De Palma, Hitchcock and Cronenberg certainly come to mind in this psychological, erotic thriller the “doubles” down on “multiple” perfs from Renier and Vacth. Almost displayed at the same juncture of the festival as was the case with last year’s Elle, this was a guilty pleasure for some of our critics. Click on the chart below for a larger image.

