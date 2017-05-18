2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 2: Andrei Zvyagintsev Makes No Mistakes with Loveless

Technically the first film to show as it was offered early yesterday night, this is the Russian filmmaker’s fourth trip to the Croisette out of his five film filmography (only his debut film The Return was launched in Venice). After The Banishment (2007), the superb Elena (2011) which won and should have played in the Main Comp, and most recently Best Screenplay winning Leviathan, this is a bitter portrait about divorce but mostly neglect. Loveless sees Zvyagintsev once again pair with his producer, co-writer Oleg Negin and three times’ a charm actor Aleksey Rozin. Our crew had a mostly favorable reaction to the film and play perhaps just as well as his 2014 film. Check back with us twice daily for the latest grades and make sure to click on the grid below for a larger version.