2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 3: Kornel Mundruczo’s Jupiter’s Moon Has Trouble Getting Off Ground

In comp for his third time and at the fest for a sixth time, Kornel Mundruczo was expected to move back into the fight for the Palme d’Or after laying critics with the Best Foreign language film nominated and Un Certain Regard winner White God (2014). With Jupiter’s Moon, the Hungarian helmer tells the story of a young immigrant drama with some super powers where he mysteriously is able to levitate. So far, this is the least liked item from the comp. Click on the grid below for a larger version.