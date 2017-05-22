2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Baumbach Buries the Hatchet with The Meyerowitz Stories

Almost a dozen features in and The Meyerowitz Stories is Noah Baumback’s first time on the Croisette (if you exclude his screenwriting cred on Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted. Starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson (with cameos we won’t spoil here), this tale about adult children and big babies played with with our set of critics. Here are the latest grades as we fall in a Monday with three competition items being offered.