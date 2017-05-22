Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Baumbach Buries the Hatchet with The Meyerowitz Stories

Almost a dozen features in and The Meyerowitz Stories is Noah Baumback’s first time on the Croisette (if you exclude his screenwriting cred on Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted. Starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson (with cameos we won’t spoil here), this tale about adult children and big babies played with with our set of critics. Here are the latest grades as we fall in a Monday with three competition items being offered.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Happy End Michael Haneke

