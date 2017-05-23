2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Things Fall Apart in Michael Haneke’s Happy End

Whether it’s construction sites, karaoke numbers, hamsters or the elderly, Michael Haneke’s quasi sequel to Amour has failed to win over “all” critics. Happy End uses the European refugee crisis in the backdrop, but it’s focal point is a family overcoming death, dealing with tragedy and starting unlikely relationships. Working with his other muse Isabelle Huppert for a fourth time (Binoche will need to catch up), this is Haneke’s seventh Comp title (2003’s Time of the Wolf was an out of comp entry). As you can see on the chart below, some critics loathed or loved his latest film. Click on the grid below for a larger version.