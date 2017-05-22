Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Yorgos Lanthimos Does the Mash Potato with The Killing of a Sacred Deer

He’ll be referenced as the one who began the Greek New Wave in cinema and there was a time when we didn’t quite know how to write out his name, but so much has changed since Kinetta preemed at TIFF in 2005 and Dogtooth slayed critics at the Un Certain Regard section in 2009. Having shown ALPS in Venice, the filmmaker has been a mainstay in Cannes with Screenplay winning The Lobster in 2015. The filmmaker reteams with Colin Farrell in the shot in U.S project that also includes some nifty trio of child actors and a Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp. Menstrual cycles, fresh lemonade and crawling out of beds and more noirish hilarity ensues with The Killing of a Sacred Deer, a psychological revenge comedy which left critics pretty much split into two different camps.

