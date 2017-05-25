2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After Contains Color

I’ve been running behind with our grid, now in the clear and past the half way mark here is the latest updates from the films of the last 48 hours. Invited to the fest with not one, but two films, Hong Sangsoo’s the B&W comp title (which some critics call Rohmer-esque) apparently became a reason for our critics to take a breather (there were also less screening on the clustered day 6 with two other major comp items being shown). Only seven folks caught The Day After, which stars Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Sae-byeok and Kim Min-hee from The Handmaiden fame. This has received a passing average grade of three out of five. Here are a ton of updates on the grid namely the latest from the Safdies which was shown earlier this morning.