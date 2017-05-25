Connect with us

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After Contains Color

The Day After Hong Sangsoo

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After Contains Color

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Hong Sangsoo’s The Day After Contains Color

Published on

I’ve been running behind with our grid, now in the clear and past the half way mark here is the latest updates from the films of the last 48 hours. Invited to the fest with not one, but two films, Hong Sangsoo’s the B&W comp title (which some critics call Rohmer-esque) apparently became a reason for our critics to take a breather (there were also less screening on the clustered day 6 with two other major comp items being shown). Only seven folks caught The Day After, which stars Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Sae-byeok and Kim Min-hee from The Handmaiden fame. This has received a passing average grade of three out of five. Here are a ton of updates on the grid namely the latest from the Safdies which was shown earlier this morning.

Related Topics:, , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Super 8: Trending

Alien: Covenant Ridley Scott

Reviews

Alien: Covenant | Review

Film Festivals

Live from Cannes 2017: Introducing Our Cannes Critics’ Panel
The Conversation UCR

The Conversation

The Conversation: Regarding Un Certain Regard – Top 3 Most Anticipated Picks
Paris Can Wait Eleanor Coppola

Reviews

Paris Can Wait | Review
Redoubtable Michel Hazanavicius

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 5: Michel Hazanavicius Jump Cuts to Redoubtable
The Scar Steve Sekely blu-ray-review

Disc Reviews

The Scar | Blu-ray Review
Happy End Haneke

Film Festivals

2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 6: Things Fall Apart in Michael Haneke’s Happy End
Right Now Wrong Then Hong Sangsoo

Disc Reviews

Right Now, Wrong Then | Blu-ray Review

IONCINEMA.com on Twitter

Banner
To Top