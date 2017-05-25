2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled Mushrooms into Critic Fave

A longstanding “member” of Cannes well before she showcased her skillset with The Virgin Suicides in the Quinzaine (she was probably at the Apocalypse Now red carpet), this is Sofia Coppola‘s second time in the comp (The Bling Ring was an Un Certain Regard selection). Reunited with Kirsten Dunst (Marie Antoinette), The Beguiled played especially well in its 8:30 a.m slot and our sixteen critics responded with a favorable thumbs up. More of an adaptation of Thomas Cullinan’s 1966 novel than a remake of the 1971 film, this sees Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman pair up again in the tale of a Union soldier who becomes a major distraction for Confederate girls boarding school. Elle Fanning and a younger cast pack a collective punch. Check back tomorrow for our latest and last round-ups, but so far it appears that alongside the Safdie bros. that the Americans have taken the Croisette by storm.