2017 Sundance Trading Card Series: #1. The Ghost (A Ghost Story)

By on January 23, 2017
I can’t believe we’re making a trading card this year on a fictitious character, but here goes.
Question: What is home for you? Is it a place or a person?
Answer: Home was too much of a place to me for far too long.

Question: We often leave with regret of the things we didn’t do or say, what haunts you?
Answer: I wasn’t ready to go.

